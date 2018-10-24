KSP arrests Graves Co. man following undercover internet investigation

SYMSONIA, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Graves County man on charges after an undercover investigation on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
23-year-old Austin Freeman was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the man was communicating and exchanging photos and videos with juveniles online.
The investigation resulted in a search warrant at Freeman’s residence in Symsonia on Oct. 23.
He is currently charged with two counts of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor/peace officer regarding sex offense.
He is currently lodged in the Graves County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
