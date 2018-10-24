Illinois governor and locals raise money to complete Fort Kaskaskia shelter after fire

Kaskaskia brings memories for Joe Goggin who grew up in Ellis Grove years ago. “Well I’ve been using this shelter house longer than anyone..(chokes)...I grew up in Ellis Grove and we used to be in the boy scouts...when i was 10-12 years old.” Goggin says it was nearly 60 years when he was a teenager. “We used to hike and camp up here as a part of scouting...I’ve been using this shelter house ever since...it’s been a favorites place all my life.”