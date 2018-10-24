Illinois governor and locals raise money to complete Fort Kaskaskia shelter after fire

ELLIS GROVE, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and members of the Southern Illinois community gathered in celebration of the newly rebuilt shelter at Fort Kaskaskia.
The historical shelter accidentally burned down on Halloween night in 2012.
According to Marc Kiehna, Randolph County Commissioner, the state did not have the money to rebuild. So, local groups started raising the money. In addition, The Rauner Foundation donated $50,000, helping to reach the $100,000 goal.
Fort Kaskaskia Site Superintendent Chester Wingerter is very ecstatic the shelter is finally rebuilt after six years. “It was an icon. This wasnt just a shelter in the state of Illinois. It was THE shelter in the state of Illinois,” he says.
He says this area lost a big piece of its history when shelter burned down because Kaskaskia was Illinois’s “first capital in the 1800s" before moving to Vandalia Wingerter says. He says since the fire, the site has lost almost one-third of its visitors. “Thousands. Thousands of wedding had been held up here... family reunions...family get-together’s,” he says.
Kaskaskia brings memories for Joe Goggin who grew up in Ellis Grove years ago. “Well I’ve been using this shelter house longer than anyone..(chokes)...I grew up in Ellis Grove and we used to be in the boy scouts...when i was 10-12 years old.” Goggin says it was nearly 60 years when he was a teenager. “We used to hike and camp up here as a part of scouting...I’ve been using this shelter house ever since...it’s been a favorites place all my life.”
Goggin drove up in his RV from Champaign to Naples, Florida with his wife. Goggin and his wife are one of the donors helping to get the place back on its feet after the fire on Halloween night in 2012.
“We just couldn’t believe something like that happened...as things drug on and never got rebuilt again we started to get antsy about that. We wanted to see something done, i wanted to see something done...I wanted to see a new shelter here, I have a lot of memories.”
With Goggins’s donation plus other locals and The Rauner Foundation’s $50,000, they were able to complete the project.
“I want to try and get it back to what it was,” says Wingerter. He also says in the future, they hope to raise more money to finish fixing the outside stones.
Goggin says, “Just keep it going...keep it as is..as long as I’m around I’d like to see it around too.”
Hundreds gathered for the Ribbon Cutting Wednesday evening.
