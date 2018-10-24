First Alert: Cooler temps blowing in

(KFVS) - A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 30s,
A light northeast wind is causing feel-like temperatures to be in the 30s across the Heartland.
Temps are going to continue to drop over the next few hours which means our feel-like temps will be even cooler!
Lisa Michaels says this will be the last day of seeing these cool morning temperatures and possible light frost for the next week.
Today will be sunny once again but cooler with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
