Dr. Marc Lamont Hill to keynote Southeast’s King dinner

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Dr. Marc Lamont Hill, an award-winning journalist, will present the keynote address at Southeast Missouri State University’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner Jan. 23 in the Show Me Center.
The theme of this year’s dinner is “Building Community in an Hour of Chaos.”
Hill is currently the host of HuffPost Live, BET News and VH1 and a political contributor for CNN.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. on Jan. 23 with the dinner scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
One hundred free dinner tickets for students only will be available in the Center for Student Involvement in the University Center. Additional student tickets are $5 each.
Dinner tickets are $20 each or $160 for a table of eight and go on sale Nov. 1 at Southeast Bookstore, 388 N. Henderson.
For more information, visit here.
