Cooler and Sunny Day

Good Wednesday Morning
A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 30s, but this will be the last day of seeing these cool morning temperatures and possible light frost for the next week. Today will be sunny once again but cooler with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Thicker clouds will move in overnight keeping temperatures warmer across the Heartland. Clouds will be sticking around all day Thursday with rain moving during the evening due to tropical storm Willa. Rain chances will increase through Friday, and another system will move through over the weekend keeping scattered rain in the forecast. Next week is looking to have a dry pattern.
-Lisa
