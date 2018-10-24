Absentee voter numbers on the rise in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - More voters across the Heartland are making their voices heard in this year’s midterm election, according to several counties in the southeast Missouri area. Compared to midterm elections in 2014, absentee voter numbers are up.
The biggest jump is in Scott County with nearly a 37 percent increase in absentee votes.
Across the region, county officials said it’s because there’s more information on the ballot that interests people this year. In Perry County, the clerk points to the high profile race for U.S. Senate as another reason.
Bollinger, New Madrid, and Cape Girardeau counties have also seen a growth in numbers.
“People are requesting absentee ballots, coming in to vote absentee. It's been very, very high turn out so far,” said Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County Clerk.
Summers said if you requested a ballot by mail and haven't received it yet, contact the County Clerk’s Office near you.
City officials said absentee voting continues until the end of the day before the November 6 elections.
