Your Tuesday Forecast

Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a reinforcing shot of cooler air moving into the area later this evening. Out ahead of this front temperatures are quite pleasant, in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures this evening will fall rapidly as northerly winds usher in cooler air. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.