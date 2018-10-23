WWE star reveals leukemia diagnosis

(KFVS) - One of the biggest names in wrestling is stepping out of the ring.
Roman Reigns (Leati Joseph Anoa’i) announced on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW on Oct. 22, that he’s battling leukemia.
Reigns had been the company's universal champion but relinquished the title.
Reigns was supposed to defend that title against Brock Lesner and Braun Strowman next month.
With Reigns out of the match, the WWE says Lesnar and Strowman will go one-on-one to for the championship.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.