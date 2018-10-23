What you need to know Oct. 23

(KFVS) - Good morning it is Tuesday, Oct. 23.
We won’t get off to such a cool start, this morning. We’ll be mostly frost-free.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says the day will be mostly sunny and mild. Some places could even get to 70 degrees, today.
A cold front will pass through, but most people won’t even know about it, beside a change in wind direction.
The weather turns cool and cloudy on Thursday and will stay like that through the weened. Light off-and-on rain will be possible during that entire time.
High temperatures will only get into the 50s.
There is really only one chance for frost in the next week, or so. That will happen Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
A Piedmont, Missouri man is facing charges after after the death of his 2-month-old baby.
Kentucky State Police (KSP) continue to investigate the deaths of a 29-year-old woman and a nearly 9-month-old boy.
Businesses in Murphysboro, Illinois are preparing for a presidential visit.
Three men are in custody following the homicide of a 17-year-old on Sunday, Oct. 21. The victim’s mother is speaking out.
A WWE Superstar revealed his battle with Leukemia has started again. He’s stepping out of the ring.
This bride was as beautiful as a princess, that’s what one little girl thought anyway.
Join us on the Breakfast Show!
You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.