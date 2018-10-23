Weakley Co., TN officials arrest 6 on drug related charges

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - Six people were arrested in Weakley County, Tennessee on drug related charges according to sheriff’s department officials.
On Oct. 15 investigators from the sheriff’s department were assisted by Martin Police Department officers and the Tennessee Highway Patrol to execute two search warrants in the Belmont St. apartments at the same time.
The warrants were for apartments number five and 22.
In apartment 22 methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were all found and 41-year-old Anthony Wayne Lee along with 40-year-old Shakira Starr Bryant were charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Officials said in apartment five they found methamphetamine, what they believe is heroin, marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia including digital scales, pipes, baggies and needles were found.
They arrested Martin residents 49-year-old Anthony Brasfield, 38-year-old Tamara Starr Rogers, 34-year-old Terrance Lee Coleman, and 23-year-old Ashley J. Ruark. Officials said they were all in the apartment at the time and were charged with possession of sch 2 methamphetamine with intention of resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officials said more charged could be brought after the drugs are tested by the TBI Crime Lab.
Anthony Brasfield was out of jail on bond for a previous meth related arrested when he was arrested this time.
