Weakley Co., TN man arrested after threatening people with BB Gun

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - Officials with the Sheriff’s Department in Weakley County, Tennessee got a call about a domestic disturbance on Oct. 22 around 6 a.m.
According to officials, the call stated the domestic argument was on Russel Drive where a man named Anthony Rusler, 38, pointed a pistol at several people.
Rusler was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and was found to have an active warrant from Henry County for a probation violation.
Officials said the report also stated there was a 14-month-old child in the room at the time. All of the people in the house got out according to officials. Rusler stayed inside the residence.
Sheriff’s Department officials said they tried for about two hours to get Rusler out of the home and tear gas was eventually used. At that point Rusley gave up and came outside. Officials said they discovered the alleged pistol was actually a BB Gun.
Brianna Marie, 20, also of Russell Dr., was charged by deputies with filing a false report for lying about what happened during the incident.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Martin Police Department during the incident.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.