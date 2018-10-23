Record breaking blue catfish caught in Western Kentucky

We were happy to verify a NEW STATE RECORD blue catfish (106.9 lbs.) caught yesterday by Glynn Grogan of Arlington, Kentucky! Glynn was participating in the Walter Hayes memorial catfish tournament. (Walter Hayes and Glynn were long time fishing partners until Walter’s passing last year so this once in a lifetime fish was even more special). The giant fish was caught below Olmsted in the Ohio river on a moon eye. Check out the video to see it swim away!