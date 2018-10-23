Piedmont, MO father charged after death of 2-month-old

REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Piedmont, Missouri man is facing charges after after the death of his 2-month-old baby.
According to Reynolds County Sheriff Tom Stout, his office was contacted by Family Services on September 7, 2018 saying a baby had been taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital with symptoms of “baby shaken syndrome.”
The hospital staff determined the child had non-accidental injuries consistent with child abuse. The infant was taken to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis for further treatment.
The baby was removed from life support and died on September 13.
An autopsy showed the baby died from homicide due to a head injury.
Matthew J. Wilkins, the father of the infant, was arrested on October 12 and charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child, resulting in death.
Wilkens is being held at the Reynolds County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.
The Missouri State Technical Team, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office all helped in the investigation.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.