Paducah, KY woman dies following structure fire

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A western Kentucky woman has died after a structure fire in McCracken County.
According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened in the 2400 block of Pool Road on Monday, October 22 around 3:45 p.m.
The Hendron-Freemont and Reidland-Farley departments responded to the fire. McCracken Co. Deputy Tom Starks was the first on the scene.
He was able to evacuate the residents as the structure became engulfed with flames. The residents and the deputy received treatment at area hospitals for injuries.
Bonnie Fields, 69, of Paducah, Ky. died a short time later. The other resident had non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the McCracken County Coroner’s Office, the Hendron-Freemont Fire Department, and the Reidland-Farley Volunteer Fire Deparment.
