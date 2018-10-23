1 man arrested, second wanted by police in attempted homicide investigation

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - A shooting and attempted homicide is under investigation in Weakley County, Tennessee after a man was hit in the arm by a bullet.
According to the Weakly County Sheriff’s Department, their investigation began around 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 12 at a residence on West Mitchell Rd.
Deputies were called to the south end of the county after receiving a report that someone had been shot at the home.
However, when deputies arrived, they did not find a victim and the people there denied they were involved in a shooting.
Deputies say a shell casing on the living room floor told a different story.
The next day investigators say they found the victim in the shooting. The victim was identified as Joshua Montgomery, 38, of Bradford, Tenn.
Montgomery had reportedly been grazed by a bullet on his left side. The bullet did not penetrate the skin.
Investigators say Montgomery allegedly returned fire and took off in his pickup truck. His truck was later found with bullet holes.
Two men are accused of shooting at Montgomery.
Ricky Lynn Gilbert, 49, of Lexington, Tenn. and Jeffrey Story, 41, are both accused of attempting to commit homicide.
Gilbert was arrested Friday, Oct. 19 in Henderson County and deputies are searching for Story.
The victim, Montgomery is in the Gibson County Jail on charges in that county.
According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Gilbert, Story, and Montgomery are convicted felons and will all be later charged with being in possession of firearms.
