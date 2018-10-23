‘Lights on Afterschool’ at Carbondale Boys and Girls Club

“We are all very proud of our Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale members, said Kurt Ford, Main Site Unit Director. “There’s no reason that learning should stop at 3 p.m., particularly if the alternative is unsupervised time in front of a television or computer, or any of the dangerous or unhealthy behaviors that can ensnare youth in the afternoons. Like so many other after school programs around the nation, ours is supported in part by city funding, Teen REACH from Illinois, local donors, fundraisers, foundation grants and other grants such as the federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers initiative. We need to grow this funding stream for afterschool and summer learning programs."