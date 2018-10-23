KSP seeks to identify 2 suspects accused of using a stolen credit card

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield is investigating the use of a stolen credit card.
According to police, two suspects used a stolen credit card on Oct. 15 at a Wal-Mart and Big Lots in Paducah, Ky.
KSP is asking the public to help identify the suspects from a surveillance photo.
Trooper Will Propes is investigating officer on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
