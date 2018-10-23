KSP issues Homecoming Parade reminder for Murray residents

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Traffic during a parade can get out of hand if it goes unmonitored, that’s why Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are reminding Murrary, Ky residents of the traffic coming to the area.
On Saturday, Oct. 27 the Murray State University Homecoming Parade will travel KY 94/Main St. at 9 a.m.
The roadway will need to be blocked for about four hours beginning at 7 a.m. that morning. The MSU Homecoming Parade will travel KY 94/Main Street between KY 2594/Industrial Road and KY 822/16th Street in Murray.
A marked detour will be available via KY 2594/Industrial Rd, U.S. 641-Business/Chestnut St. and KY 1327.
KYTC officials said to be prepared for heavy traffic along the detour route.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.