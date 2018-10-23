Heartland hopefuls take a shot at the Mega Millions $1.6 billion jackpot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - It’s another record-breaking day in Mega Millions history. The jackpot is at $1.6 billion, and Heartland hopefuls want to hold the lucky ticket.
It’s non-stop at local convenient stores. One manager said she sold more than $800 worth of tickets in six hours.
The doorbell kept ringing at Huck’s Convenience Store in Cape Girardeau, Missouri as customers continuously came in and out of the door.
“I don’t ever buy tickets unless it gets up to a high number where they start reporting on it," said Matt Brucker. “That’s the only way I follow it. So here I am.”
He is not the only one who was out buying Mega Million tickets. Huck’s employees said more than 12 people lined up at a time to take a shot at the jackpot.
“I’m ready. I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” said David Ayers.
“1.6 billion. I’m back again," said Brucker. That’s all I can say."
“I’m not gonna lie, I’d fall out on the floor," said Marcus Stevenson. “I’m gonna sit there for a couple minutes. Contemplate life for a little bit.”
If you win, after the shock settles, you might be wondering how to deal with all the public attention.
“I would love to be able to remain anonymous, but I don’t know," said Ayers. “I guess you got that kind of money hire a body guard to follow you around maybe.”
Lottery officials said you cannot claim your money anonymously in some states, including Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Arkansas. But that won’t stop some Heartland hopefuls.
“You might as well quit buying tickets, because I’ve already bought the lucky ones,” said Tommy Whiteside.
If you’re the winner, Missouri lottery officials recommend you seek legal and financial advice.
The drawing is at 10 o’clock.
