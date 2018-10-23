Goose hunting pit available at Rend Lake for persons with disabilities

REND LAKE, IL (KFVS) - A specially-designed waterfowl pit is available at Rend Lake for persons with disabilities.
The in-ground pit, located just east of the Mine 21 parking area, features a gradually sloping sidewalk that provides easy access. A sliding roll-top allows for easy shooting while providing maximum camouflage.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the pit accommodates parties of up to five hunters. All hunters are required to hunt from within the pit and must abide by federal, state and Rend Lake site-specific hunting regulations.
Rend Lake is in the South Central Zone for Illinois, Canada Goose season runs November 10, 2018 through January 31, 2019. Duck season runs November 10, 2018 through January 8, 2019.
The Rend Lake waterfowl pit is available by reservation, to persons with disabilities, during the main goose season. A reservation allows a disabled person and up to four able-bodied assistants to hunt the waterfowl pit on the date their reservation is valid.
Those with a reservation are allowed to pull their vehicles close to the blind for parking and unloading.
You can make a reservation to hunt by submitting an application in person at the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center, Monday-Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or by calling the office at 618-724-2493 during regular business hours.
Applicants will be contacted to confirm the date of their hunt and a permit will be issued.
According to the Corps, hunters with disabilities must be accompanied by at least one able-bodied person who can help with all aspects of the hunt.
On days the waterfowl pit has not been reserved, it will be available to any group of hunters, disabled or able-bodied, wishing to use it on a first-come, first-served basis. Walk-in hunters do not require an application or a reservation and may access the area by walking from the Mine 21 parking lot to the blind.
For more information, you can contact Molly Rawlinson or Cassie Magsig at the Rend Lake Project Office 618-724-2493.
