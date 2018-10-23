Generator malfunction causes gas-leak scare in downtown Cape Giradeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Multiple emergency vehicle responded to the call of a possible gas leak in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Oct. 22.
According Battalion Chief Brew Dillow, crew searched for the possible gas leak at the Marquette Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau and couldn’t find a source.
After an investigation, it was determined that a generator had malfunctioned, causing the odor.
Crews were brought in to work on the generator and fix the problem.
