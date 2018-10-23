First Alert: Temps expected to be nice and mild

(KFVS) - It’s not quite as cold this morning, with most areas waking up with temperatures near 40.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says a cold front will push through the area today, but you likely won’t notice. Temperatures will still be nice and mild today.
The southern half of the Heartland will likely hit 70, with the northern half hanging in the mid 60s.
It will be a really nice day, enjoy it because colder air will push in for the rest of the week into the weekend.
On and off rain chances will arrive Thursday and continue through the weekend with highs back in the 50s.
