Congressional candidate debate at SIU on Oct. 23

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Residents of Illinois’ 12th Congressional District will have a chance to hear from their three candidates before this upcoming election.
The debate will be a closed-set at SIU starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 between U.S Representative Mike Bost (R), Brendan Kelly(D), and Randy Auxier (G).
The candidates will be asked questions from three different reporters from three different publications over the course of 90 minutes.
Jak Tichenor, a politcal reporter for WSIU says that the race for Illinois 12th District could be considered a toss up race.
“I think the real focus of Presidents Trump’s visit will be to try to excite Republicans to come out to the polls,” he said. “Most people have already made up their minds how they are going to vote. I think thats the real potential benefit for Mike Bost.”
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.