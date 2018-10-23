Chaffee, MO man wins $100,000

CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) - A Chaffee, Missouri man says he is planning an early retirement after winning “big money."
Gilbert Eichhorn won $100,000 with Missouri Lottery Scratchers.
He told Lottery officials that he bought his ticket while grocery shopping at a Food Giant store and played while still in the business.
“I bought a few more before this one and won $50 and $100,” said Eichhorn, who took those wins as a sign and purchased a “$5,000,000 Big Money” ticket. “I had to look at (this ticket) four times before it sunk in.”
He said he kept the ticket on his kitchen table until he could claim the prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office one week later according to MO Lottery officials.
Eichhorn claimed one of 12 $100,000 prizes available in the game. “$5,000,000 Big Money” has more than $29 million in total prizes remaining, including one $5 million top prize.
All remaining prize amounts can be found at MOLottery.com and on the Missouri Lottery app.
