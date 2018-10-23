Cape Girardeau, MO man pleads guilty to taking over $117K from former employer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District, a Cape Girardeau, Missouri man admitted to taking more than $117,000 from his former employer.
George R. Gunn, 44, was the sales manager of River City Mobile Home Sales in Benton, Mo. It’s subsidiary is Monty’s Manufactured Homes in Cape Girardeau.
Gunn pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 23 on two counts of felony wire fraud.
Gunn was responsible for depositing and accounting for customer payments toward the purchase of customer’s homes.
He concealed the theft of customer funds by sending River City false accountings of new payments and deposits.
After Gunn left the business the owner discovered the crime.
The total loss was $117,040.25.
Gunn is scheduled to be sentenced on January 22, 2019. He faces 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each count.
The case was investigated by the FBI.
