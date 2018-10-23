Cape Girardeau County Courthouse groundbreaking held in Jackson, MO

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - The groundbreaking for the new Cape Giradeau County Courthouse in Jackson, Missouri was held on October 29 at 11 a.m.
The groundbreaking was held on the corner of North Missouri and West Washington Streets. This will be the new 82,000 square foot courthouse site.
“We couldn’t be happier to get started on the project this soon,” says Phil Penzel, CEO of Penzel Construction. “Our team is mobilized and ready to begin the sitework. We are honored to have been chosen for this high-profile municipal project.”
There will be an underground parking facility and six new courtrooms constructed adjacent to the sheriff’s office.
