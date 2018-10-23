Breakfast of Champions event held in Poplar Bluff, MO

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A program ran by Poplar Bluff social workers held a symposium on October 19 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Bright Futures is an umbrella organization for community partners to see the basic needs of students are met so they can focus on learning. Poplar Bluff Schools became affiliated with the national nonprofit in 2014.
“This is our community and our home, so every kid who lives here is our business,” said host Becky Winters, program director for AmeriCorps, before nearly 100 community leaders in attendance.
