Breakfast of Champions event held in Poplar Bluff, MO
Lake Road fourth grader Eric White tells about the Rotary Good Habits Store while classmate Somaria Simpson and Principal Erica Weadon look on. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 School District)
By James Long | October 23, 2018 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 4:05 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A program ran by Poplar Bluff social workers held a symposium on October 19 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Bright Futures is an umbrella organization for community partners to see the basic needs of students are met so they can focus on learning. Poplar Bluff Schools became affiliated with the national nonprofit in 2014.

“This is our community and our home, so every kid who lives here is our business,” said host Becky Winters, program director for AmeriCorps, before nearly 100 community leaders in attendance.

