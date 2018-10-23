Authorities: Steele, MO man beats wife, leaves for work and reports incident

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - Officials with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Steele, Missouri man following a domestic incident on Oct. 15.
According to documents from the Pemiscot County, Missouri Prosecutor’s Office, Cornelius Minor is believed to have committed the act of assault first degree, armed criminal action and tempering with evidence in Pemiscot Co.
Documents state that on Tuesday, Oct. 16 around 3:42 a.m. dispatch got a call from a person who identified himself as Minor. He asked that dispatch send an ambulance and the police to his residence on Smith St. in Steele, Mo.
Minor told officials he and his wife were fighting when he hit her in the head pretty hard. He also said his wife was badly bleeding bad and not responsive. According to officials Minor asked police to use the side door and told them he was leaving to go to work.
When officer arrived they found a woman inside the home on the living room floor. Officials said she was unresponsive and wrapped in a blanket. They removed the blanket and found that she had apparent severe head trauma from some sort of blunt object used to strike her according to officials.
Court documents state that the woman was taken to a medical center in Memphis, Tn. On Oct. 16 she was in surgery around noon due to the injuries sustained to the head and brain.
Also on Oct. 16 documents state that Minor was stopped and detained by Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock after an alert was issued concerning Minor being wanted for questioning regarding the incident.
Pemiscot Co. Deputies interviewed Minor and he stated that while he and his wife argued, she came at him with an unknown object. He said that’s when he hit her with his fist and then he believed he picked up what may have been a piece of wood that he used to strike her.
Minor told officials he agreed that her injuries may have been caused by this object but he could not remember.
Officials said Minor told them he attempted to clean up several items after the altercation and he covered his wife with a blanket. He said he knew she was severely injured but that he “freaked out” and didn’t know what to do.
The interview process revealed the victim was struck several times while on the ground. Officers recovered a handle that was believed to be the handle of a guide used on a table saw. the other portion of the guide was located in a burn pile behind the home and was still burning.
Investigators said they believe Minor attempted to destroy evidence by throwing items believed to be used in this crime into a burn pile and setting the items on fire.
