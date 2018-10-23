Austin could run out of drinking water because of flooding

AUSTIN, TX (CNN) – Austin could run out of drinking water as historic flooding continues to impact the city.
The output from water treatment plants has slowed because of historic flooding in the region, which is mucking up the lakes that supply Austin’s tap water.
Residents of the nearly 930,000-population city are consuming more water than the overworked treatment plants can produce.
Officials are urging residents to immediately cut down on their water use by 15 to 20 percent to avoid running out.
Outdoor water use has also been prohibited.
A boil water advisory is also still in effect as the city works to filter water from the Highland Lakes.
Officials called the possible water shortage an emergency situation.
