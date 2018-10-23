Asian shares tumble as Chinese growth concerns sink in

U.S. EARNINGS: Traders are readying for a flurry of earnings reports that would show how American businesses are coping with rising interest rates, inflation and the impact of trade disputes. Close to 17 percent of companies on the S&P 500 have reported earnings for the third quarter, and over half of them did better than expected. This week, big names like Caterpillar, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter and Google's parent company, Alphabet, will post their latest results.