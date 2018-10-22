What you need to know Oct. 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Oct. 22.
It’s another chilly morning with temps in the 30s. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Temps will stay in the 60s tomorrow, as well. Wednesday will be nice, but slightly cooler with temperatures continuing to climb.
Clouds and slight rain chances move into the Heartland on Thursday. High temps will fall back into the 50s. That weather pattern will last into the weekend.
One person was found dead over the weekend and officials in Obion County, Tennessee are investigating.
A Mayfield, Kentucky man has been arrested on kidnapping and sexual assault charges.
A rally with President Trump and Representative Bost is coming to Murphysboro, Illinois.
Three people have been taken into custody following the death of a 17-year-old in Malden, Missouri.
A woman walking her dog was attacked twice by a pack of five pit bulls who escaped from a yard.
One waitress at a popular restaurant in North Carolina received a huge shock when a customer left her a $10,000 cash tip.
