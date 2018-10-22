Trick-or-treating in the Heartland 2018

Trick-or-treating in the Heartland 2018
By Amber Ruch | October 22, 2018 at 5:15 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 5:34 PM

(KFVS) - When will you be going door-to-door to trick-or-treat?

Missouri

Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape Girardeau said they don’t regulate the holiday. That means there’s no established start or end times. They do ask that everyone be safe and use their good judgement.

Dexter

Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday night, Oct. 31.

East Prairie

Trick-or-treating will be Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 5-8 p.m. Caring Community will have safe zones set up at local churches.

Kennett

Trick-or-treating in Kennett will be Wednesday, Oct. 31

Malden

Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Marble Hill

Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

New Madrid

Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday night, Oct. 31.

Perryville

Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday night, Oct. 31.

Piedmont

Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday night, Oct. 31.

Poplar Bluff

Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Puxico

Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday night, Oct. 31.

Sikeston

Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday night, Oct. 31.

Illinois

Cairo

Trick-or-treating will be on Tuesday night, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Carbondale

Carbondale Halloween will officially return Oct. 26-27. This includes pumpkin races, safe trick-or-treating to five free concerts.

There will also be a Downtown Carbondale candy walk from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27.

