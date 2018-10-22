Trick-or-treating in the Heartland 2018

(KFVS) - When will you be going door-to-door to trick-or-treat?
Cape Girardeau
The City of Cape Girardeau said they don’t regulate the holiday. That means there’s no established start or end times. They do ask that everyone be safe and use their good judgement.
Dexter
Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday night, Oct. 31.
East Prairie
Trick-or-treating will be Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 5-8 p.m. Caring Community will have safe zones set up at local churches.
Kennett
Trick-or-treating in Kennett will be Wednesday, Oct. 31
Malden
Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Marble Hill
Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
New Madrid
Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday night, Oct. 31.
Perryville
Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday night, Oct. 31.
Piedmont
Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday night, Oct. 31.
Poplar Bluff
Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Puxico
Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday night, Oct. 31.
Sikeston
Trick-or-treating will be on Wednesday night, Oct. 31.
Cairo
Trick-or-treating will be on Tuesday night, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Carbondale
Carbondale Halloween will officially return Oct. 26-27. This includes pumpkin races, safe trick-or-treating to five free concerts.
There will also be a Downtown Carbondale candy walk from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.