Titanic II ship to set sail in 2022

(RNN) – Maybe it will be better the second time around.
The Blue Star Line is moving ahead with its long-delayed Titanic II project. The second coming of the ill-fate cruise ship is expected to take place in 2022.
The new ship is supposed to be a replica of the original, but with all the necessary safety upgrades – plenty of lifeboats and modern navigation equipment to avoid any lurking icebergs.
“Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort,’’ Blue Star Line Chairman Clive Palmer said.
Titanic II was put on hold in 2015 over the non-payment of hundreds of millions of royalties owed by China to companies owned by Palmer. That issue has been resolved, according to Blue Star.
“The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, but she will also circumnavigate the globe,” Palmer said.
The original Titanic sank on its maiden voyage in 1912 after it stuck an iceberg and sank within a few hours.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.