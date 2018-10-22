Tips to keep your home and family safe this Halloween

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - You might be picking out a Halloween costume or getting out the ghost and pumpkin decorations to match the holiday spirit.
We have safety tips for both your kids and house this Halloween.
When choosing costumes, Ivan LaGrand, Fire Inspector with Cape Girardeau Fire Department, said to not wear fabric that drags. He also recommended to take masks and bulky pieces off when walking one location to the next. Lighter colored costumes and flashlights help others see trick-or-treaters.
LaGrand told us to make sure your kids stay in a neighborhood you know and check kids candy when they arrive home.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 900 fires a year are sparked by holiday decorations, including around Halloween.
LaGrand said to choose battery operated candles and try not to use open flames. Also, be careful where you put decorations and keep anything that involves fire away from hay bales and walkways.
“Three foot clearance is usually what we use as a rule of thumb. So if you have it on a porch or outside of the front of the house, three foot away from the bushes, decorations, or anything like that you have outside,” said LaGrand.
To prevent shocks and fires, LaGrand recommends to check electrical cord wear and tear.
