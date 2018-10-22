St. Louis, MO area man charged with statutory sodomy

O’FALLON, MO (KFVS) - A Missouri police department is asking for victims or witnesses to come forward after a man was charged with deviate sexual intercourse with a child under 12.
According to O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department, Matthew Baker, 48, of O’Fallon was charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy – deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12.
Police learned of the alleged charges after a call about a sexual assault. The department has not been contacted about additional victims but due to the nature of the crime , are asking for anyone with information or potential victims to contact police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R.S. McDermott, (636) 379-5659 or by email.
Baker’s bond was set at $50,000.
