Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL record for most TD passes in first 8 career games

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCBD) - Sunday night, against the Bengals, Patrick Mahomes took the start to his career to another level and broke another NFL record but the one that he broke seemed like it would never be touched.
As he broke Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s record for most touchdown passes in any players first eight-games with 22 touchdowns.
Currently, the former Red Raiders is now on pace for over 50 touchdown passes this season.
In the post-game news conference Sunday after the 45-10 victory, Mahomes said he is having so much fun playing the game he loves.
"To be able to learn every day from Coach Reid, to be able to get out here with all these guys ... we literally have fun every single day,'' Mahomes said. "We love coming to work, I guess you would say, and just getting to play this game that we’ve loved since we were little kids and winning a lot of football games.''
