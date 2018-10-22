Paducah Police: Man arrested after getting caught weighing drugs

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - While conducting an arrest warrant over the weekend, a Paducah Police Officer says he caught the man he was looking for in the act of weighing out methamphetamine.
According to the Paducah Police Department, Officer Ryan Hudson was admitted into to a home on the 2200 block of Olympia Ave. early Saturday, Oct. 20 and allegedly found 29-year-old Kyle D. Speer, Jr. packaging meth for sale.
Law enforcement searched the home and reportedly seized of about a pound of methamphetamine, digital scales, other paraphernalia and $5,513 in cash.
Speer, Jr. was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana charges.
Paducah Police Officer Hudson was originally going to arrest Speer, Jr. on an outstanding bench warrant.
