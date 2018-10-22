Opioid awareness forum to be held in Marion, IL

MARION, IL (KFVS) - An opioid awareness forum with panelists will be held on Tuesday, October 30 at the Pavilion meeting room in Marion, Illinois.
The forum will feature speakers such as the Williamson County state’s attorney, the president of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association and Centerstone’s clinical director who will oversee the new Medication Assisted Treatment facility under construction in Marion, Ill.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information contact Dalus Ben Avi at (855) 608-3560, ext. 7830 or by email.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.