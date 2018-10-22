The Latest: El Salvador hopes migrant tensions will ease

Central American migrants making their way to the U.S. in a large caravan bathe using water from a fire hydrant at the main plaza in Tapachula, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Thousands of Central American migrants hoping to reach the U.S. were deciding Monday whether to rest in this southern Mexico town or resume their arduous walk through Mexico as President Donald Trump rained more threats on their governments. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (Moises Castillo)