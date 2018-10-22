KSP: Hopkinsville, KY woman arrested for sneaking drugs into prison

KSP: Hopkinsville, KY woman arrested for sneaking drugs into prison
A Hopkinsville, Kentucky woman was arrested after going into a prison with drugs and assaulting a staff member. (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center)
By James Long | October 22, 2018 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 3:47 PM

CENTRAL CITY, KY (KFVS) - A Hopkinsville, Kentucky woman was arrested after going into a prison with drugs and assaulting a staff member.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jenicia Bussell, 36, entered the the Green River Correctional Complex and was caught by staff members with contraband.

According to a police investigation, the woman assaulted a staff member and threatened others. The staff member assaulted recieved minor injuries.

Bussell was arrested and lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center where she was charged with the following:

  •  Promoting  Contraband– 1st Degree
  • Tampering  with Physical Evidence
  • Menacing
  • Assault  3rd Degree- Police Officer or Prob Officer
  • Trafficking  in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense-  (> or = 2 Grams Methamphetamine)
  • Trafficking  in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense-  (> or = 4 Grams Cocaine)
  • Trafficking  in Marijuana (Less than 8 oz.) 1st Offense
  • Trafficking  in Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, 1st Offense-  (> or = 20 Dosage Units Drug Unspecified Schedule 3)
  • Drug  Paraphernalia- Buy/ Possess

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.