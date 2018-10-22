KSP: Hopkinsville, KY woman arrested for sneaking drugs into prison

CENTRAL CITY, KY (KFVS) - A Hopkinsville, Kentucky woman was arrested after going into a prison with drugs and assaulting a staff member.
According to Kentucky State Police, Jenicia Bussell, 36, entered the the Green River Correctional Complex and was caught by staff members with contraband.
According to a police investigation, the woman assaulted a staff member and threatened others. The staff member assaulted recieved minor injuries.
Bussell was arrested and lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center where she was charged with the following:
- Promoting Contraband– 1st Degree
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Menacing
- Assault 3rd Degree- Police Officer or Prob Officer
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense- (> or = 2 Grams Methamphetamine)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense- (> or = 4 Grams Cocaine)
- Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 oz.) 1st Offense
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, 1st Offense- (> or = 20 Dosage Units Drug Unspecified Schedule 3)
- Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/ Possess
