KSP arrests Texas man charged with seeking sex with minors in KY

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Police in Kentucky arrested a 65-year-old man they say traveled from Texas seeking sex with minors.
According to Attorney General Andy Beshear, Gregory Lee Hruby was arrested on Oct. 19 at the Lexington Blue Grass Airport after he traveled 900 miles to engage in what he believed would be sex with two children under the age of 12.
Cyber investigators along with the Kentucky State Police and airport police intercepted him Friday night and charged him with four counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth of Kentucky to induce a minor or engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, all class D felonies.
Hruby is from Brazoria, Texas near Houston according to police. He was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center, His bail was set at $100,000.
