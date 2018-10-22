In-person absentee voting begins in Kentucky

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says eligible voters can cast an absentee ballot in person at their local county clerk's office. To be eligible, a voter must be either out of the county on Election Day, elderly, disabled, ill, in the military or a dependent of a military person, an overseas resident, a student or person who temporarily resides outside the county, a voter or the spouse of a voter who has surgery scheduled on Election Day, a pregnant woman in the third trimester or an election official.