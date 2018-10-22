Houdini, the I-65 Goat, injured in traffic mishap

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Houdini, the Interstate 65 Goat, is recovering after being injured in a traffic mishap, according to Elizabethtown officials.
Houdini was injured on Oct. 21.
After numerous attempts and several hours, officers with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Hardin County Animal Care and Control agencies, the Glendale Fire Department and Good Samaritans were able to corral Houdini.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Now you see him, now you don’t: Houdini, the I-65 Goat
Houdini was taken to Hardin County Animal Care and Control’s shelter for treatment.
“Our first order of business is nursing Houdini back to 100 percent health,” Hardin County Judge/Executive Harry L. Berry said in a press release. “At this time, he needs rest and the full attention of our staff. Once Dr. (Jessica) Perpich advises us he has fully recovered, we will begin the adoption process. We will ensure a proper, long-term home is found for Houdini for him to live out the rest of his retirement years in a safe and loving environment.”
Updates on Houdini will be provided on the Hardin County Animal Care and Control’s Facebook page.
Donations to help pay for Houdini’s care and recovery are being accepted. Financial donations can be made through Friends of the Hardin County Animal Shelter by clicking here and earmarking the donations with “Houdini Fund.” Other donations such as feed and hay can be taken to Hardin County Animal Shelter at 220 Peterson Drive, Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
