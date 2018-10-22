Hiring event for 50 AT&T call center jobs in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - AT&T is holding a job fair and is looking to hire 50 people to fill call center jobs in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
According to AT&T, the company is expanding its entertainment sales and services operations. The company offers benefits, vacation and other incentives.
The event will take place on Wednesday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at AT&T at 351 Silver Springs Road.
For more information or to fill out an application, click here.
