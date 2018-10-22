Go ahead, take a wack! ‘Car Smash’ raising funds for Christmas toys

PUXICO, MO (KFVS) - Need to relieve some stress? Take it out on a car and at the same time raise money for Christmas toy drive.
The Puxico Police Department and the Puxico Fire and Rescue are holding a ‘Car Smash and Stuff a Truck’ event in hopes to raise money for a Christmas toy drive benefiting local children.
The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17 next to the Puxico Fire department in the city parking lot from Noon until 5 p.m.
According to the Puxico Police Department Facebook page, participants can take a swing at smashing an old car with a sledgehammer or a baseball bat.
The following is the cost for adults:
- $2 for one swing
- $5 for three swings
- $10 for seven swings
- $50 for unlimited hits in 30 minutes
Children under the age of 10 can use a small hammer. The following is the cost for children to take a swing:
- $1 for one swing
- $5 for 10 swings
- $10 for 15 swings
According to the Puxico Police Department safety protection will be provided and participants under the age of 18 must have a a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.
