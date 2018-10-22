Go ahead, take a wack! ‘Car Smash’ raising funds for Christmas toys

Go ahead, take a wack! ‘Car Smash’ raising funds for Christmas toys
The Puxico Police Department and the Puxico Fire and Rescue are holding a ‘Car Smash and Stuff a Truck’ fundraiser. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | October 22, 2018 at 8:38 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 8:38 AM

PUXICO, MO (KFVS) - Need to relieve some stress? Take it out on a car and at the same time raise money for Christmas toy drive.

The Puxico Police Department and the Puxico Fire and Rescue are holding a ‘Car Smash and Stuff a Truck’ event in hopes to raise money for a Christmas toy drive benefiting local children.

The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17 next to the Puxico Fire department in the city parking lot from Noon until 5 p.m.

According to the Puxico Police Department Facebook page, participants can take a swing at smashing an old car with a sledgehammer or a baseball bat.

The following is the cost for adults:

  • $2 for one swing
  • $5 for three swings
  • $10 for seven swings
  • $50 for unlimited hits in 30 minutes

Children under the age of 10 can use a small hammer. The following is the cost for children to take a swing:

  • $1 for one swing
  • $5 for 10 swings
  • $10 for 15 swings

According to the Puxico Police Department safety protection will be provided and participants under the age of 18 must have a a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

The Puxico Police and Fire Department will be hosting a Car Smash and Stuff the Truck, Come out and support your local...

Posted by Puxico Police Department on Sunday, October 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.