Dry and Sunny Conditions Ahead

Mostly sunny skies will continue through the rest of today. Low temperatures tonight will not be nearly as cold as the last two nights: they will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Dry and sunny weather will be the trend for the first half of this week. Cooler air and more clouds will move in during the second half of the week. During this time, there is a slight chance of showers. The weekend is looking cooler with below average temperatures still forecasted and the chance of scattered showers.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.