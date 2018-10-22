Death of a KY woman, 9-month-old under investigation after house fire

KUTTAWA, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating the deaths of a 29-year-old woman and a nine-month-old boy after an early morning fire Monday, Oct. 22.
According to a preliminary investigation by KSP, a fire started in the living room of a mobile home on Stephens Rd. in Kuttawa around 6:54 a.m.
KSP report a 27-year-old man at the home was able to remove a two-year-old girl from the burning home, but was unable to re-enter the building due to the intensity of the flames.
A 29-year-old woman and a nine-month-old boy were unable to escape. Autopsies are scheduled to determine their cause of death.
The 27-year-old man was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for his injuries.
The two-year-old was treated at the scene and then released to her grandfather.
The Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s Office and KSP investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Lyon County EMS, Kuttawa Fire Department, Eddyville Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department and the Lyon County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.
