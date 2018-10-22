Chiefs continue to roll and defeat the Bangels 45-10

KANSAS CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bangels.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 358 yards with four passing touchdowns.
Kareem Hunt showed off a powerful offensive performance with 86 rushing yards. one rushing touchdown, 55 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Tyreek Hill and Demetrius Harris also had receiving touchdowns.
Andy Dalton had trouble find an open man going 15 for 29 and passing for 148 yards with one passing touchdown.
C.J. Uzomah caught the Bangels only touchdown on the night.
The Chiefs power over the Bangels 45-10.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.