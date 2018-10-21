WANTED: Man breaks into home, accidentally takes selfie on security camera

EBRSO are asking for help identifying and locating this burglary suspect (Source: EBRSO)
By Mykal Vincent | October 21, 2018 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 4:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Say Cheese!

Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying and locating a burglary suspect.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 8, they were called about a residential burglary in the 1000 block of Elvin Drive. Police say a man entered the house by breaking the glass on the rear door.

The victim said a handgun was stolen.

Before the suspect left, police say he unknowingly took a selfie on the house’s security system.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s office at 225-389-5000.

