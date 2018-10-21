President Trump, Rep. Bost to hold rally in Murphysboro, IL

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - President Trump and Representative Mike Bost will host a rally on Saturday, Oct. 27 in Murphysboro, IL.
U.S. Rep. Bost announced on Sunday, Oct. 21 that President Trump will visit southern Illinois for a campaign rally.
The rally will be held at the Southern Illinois Airport located at 605 Flightline Road.
“I’m honored to have the president visit Southern Illinois,” said Bost. “President Trump enjoys wide support in Southern Illinois for good reason. I’ve worked with him to bring 800 steel jobs back in Granite City, reform the VA, and give working families a $2200 tax cut.”
The time of the event is still not confirmed.
